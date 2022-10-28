Roger Daltrey: “I wish Oasis would come together again”

The Who frontman added that Liam Gallagher “has now really taken a niche for himself.”

Roger Daltrey spoke in a new interview about his hope that one day Oasis will be reborn.

The Who frontman was talking to Yungblud in a new joint interview with Rolling Stone when he mentioned Liam Gallagher.

Advising Yungblud to “educate yourself with water when you leave the stage,” Daltrey added: “When the temperature gets too high, you can boil your brain. We performed in Paris, and it was [115 degrees] in the hall.

“Liam Gallagher was there at this concert in a Paris tent, and dear Liam is standing in the audience in a bloody anorak. He’s the coolest dude, I love him to the point of trembling. Have you met him?

Yungblud replied, “I’ve never met [Liam]. But I love his band. I like his mischief. He has his own bite.

Daltrey continued about Gallagher: “He just got the edge and I want [Oasis] to get back together.

“However, Liam has really found a niche for himself and I love him. I think he’s amazing. He is absolutely honest. He’s not afraid to talk about what he feels. Very similar to you [Jungblood]. You remind me a little of him.

Daltrey and Noel Gallagher are among the musicians who are going to perform at the Paul-Weller charity concert in London in December, which is held in honor of the 90th anniversary of the artist Peter Blake.

Earlier this week, Yungblud and Avril Lavigne announced their joint single “I’m A Mess”.

The track is due out next week, and the former added, “The song we’re about to release is full of you looking out your parents’ car window pretending you’re in a music video.”