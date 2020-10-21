ROG Phones 3 coming October 28

Asus will present a live broadcast at 7 pm on October 28 to launch its new gamer phone in Brazil, the ROG Phone 3. The model has the powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus, up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage , a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 2220×1080 pixel FHD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Focused on games, the ROG Phone 3 has other dedicated resources besides the competent technical specifications, such as the presence of 5G signal receptivity; ultrasonic triggers on the edges of your body to simulate a control, called AirTrigger3; an optimized software mode called “X Mode”, which allows better device performance and more customization possibilities and, complementing the visual experience, support for HDR10 + on your screen, with 1000 nits of brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass technology 6.

The device is already available on the international market, with an average price of 999 euros, approximately R $ 5,915 in direct conversion, for the standard model of the ROG Phone 3.

The official price in Brazil has not yet been revealed, but it should be announced along with more details at the Asus online event, at 7 pm on the 28th of this month.



