ROG Phone 5S Can Come With 18GB RAM and 144Hz OLED Screen

ASUS manufacturer may soon unveil a new smartphone specializing in running games for the company’s catalog. This is ROG Phone 5S, an evolution of ROG Phone 5, which was introduced in early 2021.

However, information about the device is still quite sparse: the only specs so far have been posted by leak expert Mukul Sharma on his Twitter profile.

According to the publication, the model will be released in two versions: one with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and another with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of space.

Both will run on the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and come with a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 144 Hz OLED screen and 5G connectivity.

For comparison purposes, the conventional ROG Phone 5 has the Snapdragon 888 processor and the more powerful option with the same 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Ultimate model, which features a more complete cooling system, costs up to 1,299 euros (about R$7.97,000).

So far, ASUS hasn’t commented on a new ROG Phone update.