Rog Phone 5 received its first update! Here’s what’s new

ROG Phone 5 series, which ASUS recently introduced, has received its first update. The phone took its place among the popular phones from day one with its design and powerful hardware.
In the published update package; Many innovations include the new esports mode, the ROG Akira Character theme pack, new control gestures and a new animation for ROG Vision.
Coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED display, ROG Phone 5 comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. 2.5D Corning Glass Victus screen protection is provided on the device with HDR10 + support.
Powered by Qualcomm’s processor Snapdragon 888, the phone offers 6,000 mAh battery capacity. 64 Megapixel main camera; It is accompanied by a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and 5 megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 24 Megapixel selfie camera.
The world’s first phone with 18GB RAM in the Ultimate model; other models have 8 GB or 12 GB RAM options. In the storage section, there are 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB options.
The update, offered with firmware version 18.0830.2101.73 and model number ZS673KS, is distributed in batches. You need to go to settings> system> system updates to check if you have received the new update. You can also manually update your firmware if you haven’t received the OTA update.
Other features in the update package, which also promises an optimized camera experience, are as follows;
- System mode settings have been improved in Armory Crate.
- Added new animation editor for ROG Vision in Armory Crate. Now supports share and import functions.
- Brand new motion control gestures have been added in AirTrigger 5.
- E-Sports Mode:
- A competitive mode specially designed for e-sports competitions on the power button menu screen during the game.
- ROG Akira Character theme pack has been added.
- Multiple theme packs have been added in collaboration with popular game publishers.
- User experience optimized for the camera.
- System stability has been increased.
- Optimized ROG Vision.
- Charge stability has been improved.