ROG Phone 5 appears real image with button on the side

The ROG Phone 5 phone has just appeared in a real image, showing that the Taiwanese manufacturer is already ready to make the fourth version of the gamer device available on the mobile market. The capture leaked on the web ends up showing some interesting details about the visual part of the product.

The photo leaked on Twitter by DuanRui shows that the smartphone focused on games gains few visual changes compared to its predecessor, showing a line of lines characteristic of the line developed by ROG since the first generation of the device.

However, even with few changes in the design, the ones that were made are punctual and end up revealing news about the product’s characteristics and specifications. A practical example of this is the flat bezel, placed in addition to the module with three lenses, where it is written that the main camera has 64 megapixels, the same configuration as the ROG Phone 3.

A little further down, the inscription ROG Phone 5 is stamped, showing that ASUS chose to “skip” the name ROG Phone 4 to prevent an alternative nomenclature from being adopted in regions where the number four is a bad omen.

Another interesting point on the body of the phone is on the side of it, which is a big red button, which can be a new shortcut for entering the “gamer mode”, where the phone has a performance boost to make the user have an even better gaming experience.

With this new leak, it is believed that the smartphone will not take long to be announced, something that has not yet had the official date revealed, but it may even happen during MWC 2021, which will happen in June this year, due postponement due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19.