ROG Phone 3, Snapdragon 865 Plus and 16 GB RAM

ASUS presented today (22) the ROG Phone 3, new smartphone that marks the debut of the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor in the market. The device arrives to compete in the segment of gamers devices and brings features aimed at those who play on the cell phone, including a 144 Hz screen with a sampling rate of 270 Hz.

In addition to the high frequency, the 6.59-inch display with Full HD + resolution of the ROG Phone 3 has 1 millisecond response time, ensuring an experience that is close to PC monitors for games, but in the universe of smartphones. The AMOLED panel of the phone also has a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, with support for HDR10 + and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

New Snapdragon and 16 GB of RAM

Inside, the ROG Phone 3 has the Snapdragon 865 Plus with some optimizations, aiming to improve gaming performance. The processor comes with the GameCool 3 cooling system and features Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies, which enhance the mobile gaming experience.

The presence of Qualcomm’s powerful processor also guarantees smartphone support for 5G. According to the manufacturer, the product has a connection technology capable of identifying the best network connection between mobile data and Wi-Fi to offer the best signal. The device’s hardware includes four microphones and two stereo speakers.

The model has up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB for storage, and ASUS also equipped the ROG Phone 3 with a 6,000 mAh battery, which includes mechanisms for energy optimization. Among the novelties are a “Mode X”, which improves the performance of the phone, and improvements in the customizations of Android 10.

Design, accessories and cameras

In addition to the powerful processor and screen designed for games, the design of the new ROG Phone includes AirTrigger 3 technology, which features ultrasonic controls at the edges of the phone to simulate triggers. The product also comes with motion sensors and support for gesture controls, which promises to improve the gaming experience without a joystick or accessory.

ASUS positioned the USB charging port on the side, making it easy to charge the battery during gameplay. Like the previous generation of the product, the entry also serves to connect accessories compatible with the ROG Phone 3, such as the new Aero Active Cooler 3, which cools the phone and brings extra connection ports.

In addition to the cooler, the company announced other peripherals that can be used as the device, including the ROG Strix XG16 screen, which features 15.6 inches and 144 Hz, the ROG Cetra RGB modular headphones and the ROG Falchion portable mechanical keyboard. The company will also update existing accessories, such as the TwinView Dock and Kunai controls, to take better advantage of the updated hardware of the new smartphone.

In terms of image capture, the ROG Phone 3 has a main camera of 64 MP Sony IMX686, accompanied by an ultrawide solution of 13 MP with an angle of 125 ° and another 5 MP for Macro photos. The device also features a 24 MP front sensor for selfies, positioned in a hole in the display.

Strix version

In addition to the new smartphone with Snapdragon 865 Plus and 16 GB of RAM, the company today introduced the ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition. The model brings the same configurations as the standard device of the line, but with inferior hardware and, consequently, more attractive price.

Instead of bringing the new Qualcomm chip, the smartphone uses the standard Snapdragon 865. In addition, the ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition brings 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB for storage.

Pricing and availability

ASUS has not revealed the launch date or the price of the ROG Phone 3 line in Brazil, but has already reported how much the phones will cost in the international market. The most powerful model in the line will be available from September for 1,099 euros, about R $ 6,509 in direct conversion. The product will also feature an edition of 12 GB of RAM for 999 euros, approximately R $ 5,915.

The ROG Phone Strix Edition arrives for 799 euros, around R $ 4,729 in our currency. All versions of the smartphone come with 3 months of Stadia Pro, Google’s game streaming service.



