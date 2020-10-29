ROG Phone 3: gamer phone arrives in Brazil for R $ 5,849

ASUS launched the ROG Phone 3 gamer phone in Brazil. Presented in July, the smartphone is one of the first to bring the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which supports 5G, and has several functions aimed at those who play on the phone.

The gamer smartphone has a 6.59-inch Full HD + screen with features that enhance the gaming experience. The display brings 1 millisecond of response time and frequency of 144 Hz.

The design of the device also includes enhancements aimed at games. The smartphone has Ultrasonic AirTrigger 3 triggers, located on the edge of the smartphone, and has support for accessories such as controls and a cooling fan.

Powerful hardware

In addition to having the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the ASUS gamer phone has an internal construction optimized to withstand large workloads. According to the company, the product has a GameCool 3 cooling system, which has a three-dimensional heat chamber and a heatsink six times larger than the present on the ROG Phone 2.

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, which can be recharged via a USB-C port on the side of the smartphone. According to ASUS, the phone has several mechanisms to manage energy during gameplay and ensure more autonomy.

In addition, the ROG Phone 3 has an image capture system formed by a main sensor of 64 MP Sony IMX686, a module of 13 MP ultrawide and also a solution of 5 MP Macro. The selfie camera sits in a hole in the screen and has 24 MP.



