ROG Phone 3 6,000mAh battery approved

The ROG Phone 3, the new generation of the ASUS gamer smartphone, will be officially unveiled on Wednesday (22). And, less than a day before the announcement, the manufacturer confirmed one of the technical specifications of the device, in addition to having one of the surprises spoiled ahead of time.

The revelation made by the company itself is the storage capacity of the battery. As with the ROG Phone 2, it will have 6000 mAh, according to an image published on the Chinese social network Weibo. In the past generation, this meant up to two days of load time, plus the guarantee that you can spend the night in the purest of games.

In addition to the battery, ASUS has already confirmed the Snapdragon 865+ processor and, according to data from Geekbench, it will come with 12 GB of RAM and occasional changes in the design. The device broke a performance record when it passed the AnTuTu benchmark.

Accessories

The leak, carried out by PriceBaba and identified by the Android Authority website, shows some of the model’s accessories, sold separately

A new fan system, a dock with side controls (in the style of Nintendo Switch) and a second screen. A protective cover that appears to have RGB lighting has also been identified.

The veracity of this image should only be confirmed tomorrow, when the device will be revealed by ASUS. Keep an eye on TecMundo to know everything about the launch.



