ROG announces new gamer notebooks during CES 2021

ROG (Republic of Gamers) took advantage of CES 2021 to announce some news and highlight its main products for those who like to play through notebooks. The Zephyrus Duo 15 laptop, for example, has been upgraded to a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, made possible thanks to support for the RTX 30 GPU!

Also integrated with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE brings a number of interesting features with regard to system, keyboard and ScreePad cooling, with a launch forecast for the first quarter of 2021 in the United States.

New tools and features

Taking advantage of the fair’s virtual climate in these pandemic times, the ROG Citadel XV was launched on Steam, an opportunity to digitally tour the news announced at CES 2021, which you can try on its download page.

Voxel was kindly invited to participate in a virtual press conference where some of ROG’s main tools were presented in more detail, as the system profiles allow the user to quickly adapt to needs using only a keyboard shortcut.

With turbo mode, it is possible to increase fan speeds and frequencies to speed up the CPU in very demanding tasks such as 3D rendering or video editing. Performance mode optimizes cooling and keeps noise below 45db during the game. There is also a silent mode that takes the volume below 35db, which can be used for lighter tasks like watching your favorite videos.