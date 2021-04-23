Rodrigo Santoro to star in Amazon’s historical series

Rodrigo Santoro confirmed, on Thursday (22), that he will be one of the protagonists of Sem Limites, a series that will be launched on Amazon Prime Video. The Brazilian will be Fernando Magallanes, Portuguese navigator who led the first sea voyage around the globe between 1519 and 1522.

The production will also have Álvaro Morte, recently known for the role of “Professor” in La Casa de Papel. Death will be Juan Sebastian Elcano, Spanish navigator who completed the mission initiated by Magallanes.

Sem Limites will be directed by Simon West, who directed films such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and music videos such as “Never Gonna Give You Up”, by singer Rick Astley.

The series will be divided into 4 parts and will tell this epic journey of explorers around the world. According to the Variety website, filming, which begins on April 26, will pass through regions of the Basque Country, Spain and the Dominican Republic.

Two original ships will be rebuilt to scale and a replica of one of the vessels will be used in the series. The show will be of the historical epic drama genre and the script will be written by Patxi Amezcua.

The cast will also feature names such as Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrian Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepon Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raul Tejon (Gómez de Espinosa), Gonçalo Diniz (Duarte Barbosa) , Manuel Moron (Cardenal Fonseca) and Bárbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

Without Limits will be launched in 2022, still without a specific date, on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latin America, Holland, United Kingdom, USA and Andorra.