Rod Gilbert has shared news about his health as he continues to recover from cancer treatment.

Last month, the Welsh comedian confirmed that he has stage four cancer, announcing in July that he was being treated for the disease.

Gilbert first started experiencing symptoms in April, which led to the cancellation of some concerts. “In May, I noticed that bumps started appearing in places where they shouldn’t be,” he said in a recent interview. “It turns out I have stage four cancer.”

The comedian and presenter explained that he had undergone chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery, but did not yet know “whether it worked.”

But at the time, he was keen to stress that he remains optimistic about his recovery: “I feel happy, positive and optimistic. I feel good and I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

During a new interview with The Guardian, Gilbert said it was “really strange” to talk about his experience of living with cancer and treatment for it, although he still feels “hopeful.”

“I do not know how much to talk about cancer,” he told the newspaper. “I really didn’t think of what to say. I’m more than happy to talk about it, but I haven’t had time to think about it at all.”

He continued, “Some days I’m healthy enough to do pottery, and other days or whole weeks I sleep in bed.”

The postponed dates of Gilbert’s “Book Of John” tour are due to take place this year. “Having them is something to look forward to,” he said. “But I make things sound very dark, and they’re not.”

Looking ahead, the comedian told The Guardian that he was thinking about how his next stand-up show could solve his cancer problem.

“If I survive this,” he began. “I have to stop saying that. People talk me out of it. When you have cancer, any sign of doubt or negativity is very quickly nipped in the bud.

“When I finish this, the next show will be in the same spirit. I think about cancer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but when I feel well enough to write, I write down a few things. And there’s definitely humor in it.”

Gilbert said that his work and social life were “gone” due to illness. “It’s all gone. That’s it,” he told the publication. “It’s really just me and this damn cancer here.”

He continued: “Now I am really aware of mental health and I check myself every day. I feel good, oddly enough. I am happy, optimistic and I hope that everything will be fine next year.”