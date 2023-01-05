Rod Gilbert has postponed The Book Of John Tour.

The Welsh comedian had concerts scheduled for his UK tour in January, but in December he announced that they would not take place due to the fact that he needed surgery to remove his gallbladder.

His performances in Hereford, Swansea, Truro and Bath have now been postponed to May, and concerts in Yeovil and Barnstaple to June. The original tickets remain valid.

Announcing the initial postponement back in December, Gilbert said he was “recovering well from my cancer treatment,” but that he had “been thrown another crooked ball.”

The statement said: “A huge thank you to everyone who was in touch; reading all your messages of concern and support was a welcome distraction and gave me a real lift, so thank you.

“As many of you know, I’m recovering well from cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

“Less happy days,” he continued. “I am faced with another crooked moment due to gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment. I am going to have an operation to remove a pathological gallbladder, and this should happen at the beginning of the New Year.

“So, I hate to do this, but I will have to postpone my concerts for the January tour. I really can’t wait to get back on stage, but on the advice of the doctor I will have to wait a little longer, and we are postponing the remaining 7 performances.”

In conclusion , he said: “I thank each of you for your patience… rest assured, the show WILL continue.”

You can find Gilbert’s upcoming tour dates below:

May 14-15 – Hereford Courtyard

May 19 – Swansea Arena

May 20 – Truro Hall For Cornwall

May 27 – Bath Forum

June 10 – Yeovil Octagon

June 11 – Barnstaple Queens Theatre

Gilbert first announced that he was being treated for cancer last July. In December, he confirmed that this is the fourth stage.