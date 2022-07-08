Rocky’s Unintended Detail Makes Balboa’s Relationship Better

The unplanned element of the cult scene with Rocky actually makes the central relationship of the franchise even better thanks to its subtext implications. The 1976 sports drama “Rocky” not only launched the career of screenwriter and star Sylvester Stallone, but also redefined sports drama in modern cinema. Rocky was inspired by the real-life story of loser Chuck Wepner, and also drew inspiration from fighters like Joe Frazier and Rocky Marciano, and tells the story of an unlikely rival caught in the spotlight.

One of the most important relationships in the Rocky franchise is the romantic relationship of the main character with Adrian. In the first Rocky movie, the couple establishes their romance: Rocky proposes, and the couple welcomes the birth of a son in Rocky 2. On the couple’s first date, Rocky takes Adrian skating on an empty ice rink, and he awkwardly slides on the ice, stumbling over his words in a charming attempt to win her heart.

The Rocky skating rink scene was originally supposed to take place with a crowd, but due to budget constraints, the scene was filmed on an empty rink after hours. The unplanned change of the iconic scene with Rocky actually makes it much more intimate and fits better into the characters’ relationships. When a couple falls in love while riding on an empty ice rink, this scene perfectly represents their relationship not only in Rocky, but also in its sequels.

The scene at the ice rink perfectly reflects the relationship between Rocky and Adrian

Although the original plan was for the scene to unfold with dozens of extra rides around the couple, the deserted skating rink is much better suited for Rocky and Adrian’s first date. The couple’s loneliness subtly adds credibility to how Rocky seems to see his relationship with Adrian: they are completely independent of other people and his growing fame, and he sees her as the only woman in the world for him. This is the same in all Rocky movies, even after Adrian was killed because of Rocky Balboa – as for Rocky, his personal life is only meant to be shared only with Adrian and Adrian, and this has been established since their very first date.

This is all the more important if we consider it in the light of Rocky’s career. His date with Adrian happened before he rose to the top of the heavyweight division, and their relationship has experienced ups and downs in his career. It’s fitting that it started with such a sweet and intimate evening, because that’s how their relationship is best defined even against the backdrop of Rocky’s high-profile boxing career.

The original scene plan would have worked, but having to use an abandoned ice rink instead means that the scene highlights Rocky’s loneliness, making his relationship with Adrian even sweeter. Since Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky films retain the same touching dynamic in all sequels, the unintended closeness of their first date serves as an excellent indicator of the years of happy marriage they will later share. This is a small touch associated with an unplanned budget problem, but it makes Rocky’s drama even more touching.