Rocky: Sylvester Stallone plans series on fighter youth

Even after so many successful films, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he is planning to create a series that will tell the story of his iconic character Rocky Balboa during his youth.

After playing the fighter over 8 films – both in the original franchise and in Creed -, Stallone seems to be excited about the new creative possibilities that can bring the boxer back to the fore.

Rocky: A Fighter, the first film, premiered in 1976. Directed by John G. Avildsen, the production showed the development of the main character in his years as a simple Philadelphia boxer until he reached fame, even facing the powerful Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Thus, there is still not much precise information about what the possible series is going to address. According to the findings of the international press, the actor has been divulging details about the new project through his official social networks. Apparently, Stallone should offer the idea to some streaming platform.

Sylvester Stallone wants to develop Rocky Balboa’s early years in a new series

According to what he himself disclosed on his official Instagram account, the project, ideally, would have ten episodes. Stallone’s intention is that the plot deepens over “a few seasons”, precisely to be able to present more about the “heart of the characters” in his youth years.

“Imagine a time machine that will simply transport us back to Rocky’s origins. A cinematic world full of characters who have been loved by people around the world for almost five decades, ”he shared with his followers on the social network.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the project will actually be able to be produced. Until then, fans will be waiting for more news!