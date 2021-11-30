Rocky: Franchise May Win Spin-Off Focused on Ivan Drago

Rocky: Ivan Drago is one of the most iconic characters in the Rocky franchise, despite having only appeared in the fourth film and spin-off Creed 2. Now, all his involvement in the death of Apollo Creed and the motivation for some of the most memorable fight sequences of cinema, can yield a proper derivative of the character played by Dolph Lundgren.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor commented on a sequel to Creed 2, in which Drago has a quick fight with Rocky. The material was left out, but maybe we can still get more of the character in theaters.

“I thought it was a good time,” Lundgren commented. “It was also a moment for fans. It was a quick fight and I thought it worked. But the director [Stephen Caple Jr.] and MGM thought it was weird and didn’t add anything [to the story]. By the way, I think there is talk of doing a full Drago spin-off with MGM. So you can still have more of that.”

It was still unclear whether the spin-off would follow on from the events of Rocky IV, or if it would tell a story parallel to Creed’s. Lundgren explained that he doesn’t see his character as a villain and that having a derivative focused on him would be a good opportunity to delve into that.

“Well, when I played the character, I did a story about how he was created by the state and they controlled him,” said the actor. “He didn’t have a lot of lines and he wasn’t really a bad person; he was just a product of the system. He is Frankenstein’s monster, not Dr. Frankenstein himself. So I always talked about that, and some of that stuff happened in 1985. Something happened because in the next movie I wasn’t playing a villain. Some of these things already existed back then. Sly and I are friends, but right now, I think he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I’m sure I’ll like it.”

The next installment of the anticipated franchise is Creed III, set to open in theaters on November 25, 2022. The feature will feature the return of Michael B. Jordan in the role of Adonis Creed. He will also be responsible for directing the feature.