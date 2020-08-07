Rocksteady to Present New Suicide Squad Game at DC

The creators of the Batman: Arkham Asylum series will show a Suicide Squad vs. Superman video game at the DC FanDome on August 22.

Although there were already plenty of reasons to see the DC FanDome on August 22, one more must be noted. And it’s not just any reason! This is the return of Rocksteady Studios, the creators of Batman: Arkham Asylum and their successors. The studio has confirmed on their social networks that they will be at the event to present their next project and that it will be a Suicide Squad game in which, from what we can see in its first promotional image, we will have the presence of Superman.

Suicide Squad vs The Justice League?

The developer had been showing no signs of life since 2016, when she published Batman: Arkham VR, and it was even longer since they released their latest triple A, Batman: Arkham Knight (from 2015). Since then we have seen dozens of rumors and clues about her new job. What if a game based on The Court of Owls, what if an adaptation to the height of the Man of Steel called Superman: World’s Finest, and even some artworks from a supposed “canceled” project about Superman and Suicide Squad (artworks that , of course, from today we see with different eyes). At the end of June, several domains registered by Rocksteady Studios came to the fore, such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, which could be another preview of what is coming to us.

In any case, all of that has come to an end. Rocksteady will clear up our doubts at the DC FanDome on August 22, a special broadcast from DC and Warner Bros. that will last 24 hours and will allow both companies to present all their news about the DC universe (whether they are movies, series, comics or , as is the case, video games). Is someone going to miss it?



