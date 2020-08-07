Rocksteady studio has video game by Suicide Squad

There was speculation about the arrival of a game about Suicide Squad, now that the Rocksteady study confirmed it, it is official

There has been speculation for a long time about the possibility of a Suicide Squad game being developed, and while the wait has been quite long, it has finally become official, according to the Rocksteady Studios tweet.

In today’s news, Rocksteady Studios announced that its next game will be from Suicide Squad, continuing the tradition of the developers of the Batman saga: Arkham will continue with the WB Games franchise after more than 5 years since it came out. to the Arkham Knight Market.

There is no information yet on the name of the game or when it could be released, however, Rocksteady assures that the presentation will take place this month, specifically on August 22, 2020.

Unfortunately, ill the moment has been all the information revealed by the studio regarding the next game involving the Suicide Squad, since this was revealed through a tweet with nothing additional, except for an image where you can see the superman character.

On the other hand, we know that the date of the presentation was thought to coincide with the DC FanDome digital event, in which several novelties from WB Games will be presented, there has even been talk of the possibility of the development of a game being presented from Harry Potter.

According to the leaks that occurred weeks ago, a new Batman game could also be presented, something that could be true because those same leaks mentioned the Suicide Squad game that today was confirmed directly by Rocksteady, which gives it some of credibility to the rest of the rumor.

If true, it would be a game based on Batman: The Court of Owls, which, according to the leak, would be developed by WB Montreal, the division responsible for the development of Batman: Arkham Origins; We have also learned that WB Games has registered some domains with names related to the project called Gotham Knights.



