Rockstar will focus on both single and multiplayer games

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar and 2K Games, said it will continue to focus on both single player and multiplayer experiences. Speaking on the subject, Take-Two CEO stated that their investments will continue.

Rockstar will serve both types

The studio, which has recently come to the fore with multiplayer and productions such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online, has also made commitments to single player experiences. In a conference speech on the subject, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, stated that despite the great success of GTA Online, they will continue to be a studio that will focus on forward-looking storytelling and single player experiences.

Zelnick also mentioned that the studio wanted to follow this type of model, with games like GTA 5 being billed as a single player experience, but offering a multiplayer expansion alongside it. “The friends at Rockstar Games sought to create solid single player experiences and story-driven adventures. “Rockstar has always been known for great stories and great single-player experiences, and then, in recent years, it has developed a major multiplayer system as an opportunity.”

The CEO also cited the continuing success of Red Dead Online and GTA Online, adding that the company does not have to choose one or the other, as these games are a single player system. However, while GTA 5, which came out 8 years ago, did not receive any story expansion, it is another confusing issue that GTA Online has become attractive for players to play with free content over the years.