Rockstar will continue to bet on single player games

Despite the success of GTA Online and the commitment to Red Dead Online, the North American company does not consider abandoning the single player experiences.

Rockstar Games is one of the most successful companies in the industry. Everything you advertise automatically becomes a source of expectation on the part of the players. After the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, the successful new installment of this cowboy saga, the Take-Two Interactive company has not revealed any other single player projects. Meanwhile, GTA Online continues to do superbly well on the market, while Red Dead Online tries to carve out a niche. And what about single player video games? At Rockstar Games they continue to bet on them.

This was stated by Tarek Hamad, Design Director Rockstar North. In an interview with GQ, the journalist asked him about the study’s intentions for the future. According to the developer, they are “fully” committed to continuing to offer single player storytelling experiences in their upcoming video games. Scott Butchard, also from the studio, has pointed out that even in GTA Online they intend to continue reinforcing the product with ingredients of this type: “I think you can see [those elements as well] in GTA Online, I think that later we are going to inject more of those components single player in the game ”.

GTA V, a commercial tour that does not stop

Rockstar Games has not yet announced the name that not a few players want to hear, that of GTA 6. The previous title was originally marketed on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but later moved to PC. Later, the studio adapted the product to the then new generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Far from dying, the game continues to triumph and at the top of many sales charts. So it’s no surprise that Rockstar revealed their plans to bring it to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Red Dead Redemption 2, meanwhile, is completely backward compatible on the new consoles. The future of the saga currently involves continuing to offer content for Red Dead Online. Beyond that, it is unknown if they plan a new sequel for the future.



