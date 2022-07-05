Rockstar Shelves Red Dead Redemption, GTA 4 Remasters to Focus on GTA 6

Rockstar Games has reportedly postponed planned remakes, including Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4, to focus on the upcoming GTA 6. This happened after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was released and received negative reviews from critics and fans.

According to the famous leader and reports Kotaku. Remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 were “on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar decided not to continue working on the projects.”

However, according to Kotaku, these projects have not been completely canceled, and perhaps they will return to development after the release of GTA 6.

According to a reliable source with a clear accuracy of Rockstar’s plans, GTA IV and RDR1 remasters were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar decided not to continue the projects.

Bad reception of Trilogy DE may be the reason for this decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

Tez attributed the cancellation of these remakes to the particularly poor reception of last year’s GTA Trilogy remaster, which received a 5 in the IGN review for a sloppy redesign and “downright broken” mechanics.

Now the studio is focused on GTA 6, the development of which was confirmed earlier this year. Although this has already been announced, fans should not expect a wave of news about the title for some time, as Rockstar plans to reveal details about the game according to its own schedule. It’s possible that GTA 6 won’t be released until 2024 or 2025, and even then it will reportedly have a smaller size with post-launch update plans to help eliminate the crisis.

