Rockstar reveals list of backward compatible game for PS5

Rockstar is one of the producers most loved by players and owns some of the most memorable games of recent generations. Fortunately, the developer confirmed that several of its main titles could easily be played on the new video games from Microsoft and Sony.

According to Rockstar, “all games that were already backwards compatible on Xbox One will continue to be on Xbox Series X and S, which includes the following games released on Xbox 360 and original Xbox: Bully Scholarship Edition, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto : Episodes from Liberty City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, Red Dead Redemption and Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis “.

The producer also clarified how his relationship with Sony is doing: “The collection of PlayStation 2 games currently available with digital sales on the PlayStation 4 PlayStation Store will also be taken to the next generation: Bully, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Manhunt, Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver and The Warriors “.

The most notable absences on both platforms are GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. What did you think of the list? Comment below!



