Rockstar offers Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire DLCs on track

Rockstar: Those who play Rockstar games on PC had a rather big surprise last Monday (19): the availability of all the DLCs released for Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire without paying anything to have these extras in their libraries.

The action came after some people noticed the company’s titles disappear from the Steam catalog. They stayed that way for a few hours, and when they returned they brought these extras for both games and even the accidental addition of Midnight Club 2 to buy – something that was undone shortly afterwards.

It is worth mentioning that, in the case of L.A. Noire, the extras do not apply to The VR Case Files, only to the original game.