Rockstar Games makes its games backwards compatible

The company responsible for bestselling franchises like GTA, Red Dead Redemption and more confirms which titles in its catalog will work in the next gen.

Rockstar Games has shared the list of video games in its catalog that will be backward compatible with the new generation of consoles, that is, PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, thus confirming most of the deliveries of its most popular sagas, including GTA or Red Dead Redemption. In addition, the possibility of transferring saved games to continue with progress on the new consoles through cross-save has been announced, thus avoiding starting from scratch if we want to continue playing the current Rockstar games on any of the new consoles, either by network, cable or USB transfer or via PS Plus or Xbox Live cloud save.

The transfer of games is confirmed

Thus, the PS4 and PS2 video games (the latter available on the PS Store) backward compatible with PS5 are:

Bully

Grand theft auto iii

Grand theft auto v

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Manhunt

Max payne

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors

For their part, the games that are backward compatible with Xbox Series X and Series S are:

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand theft auto v

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Finally, the progress achieved in GTA Online and Red Dead Online in the current generation will be maintained on the new consoles, yes, as long as we continue to play with the same account, obviously, as well as the trophies and achievements. Regular players will continue to receive the typical GTA $ bonuses until the arrival of GTA Online in standalone format in 2021.



