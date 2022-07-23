Rockstar Games Has Apparently Started Hiring Employees for Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest names in the video game industry, mainly due to the success of groundbreaking games such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and the Max Payne series. The studio is currently in the news about its long-awaited upcoming game Grand Theft Auto 6. The information that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development has become a blessing for fans around the world who have been waiting for official confirmation for years.

Moreover, Rockstar recently published a blog post mentioning that they will be switching resources to focus on GTA 6. The blog also reports that there will be no more updates for Red Dead Online due to limited resources. Naturally, this news upset the Red Dead community, which began releasing hashtags such as #RedDeadFuneral and #SaveRedDeadOnline.

As the studio gives priority to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, it seeks to complement its current lineup with new talents. According to a PC Gamer article, Rockstar Games appears to be actively recruiting for several vacancies around the world. This was confirmed by the vacancies page on the studio’s official website, where several job listings were posted. Junior Animation Resources Specialist, technical gameplay designer, 3D character artist, photogrammetry artist and animation systems programmer – here are a few job ads on the website.

The article also mentions the recruitment site Hitmarker, to which Rockstar Games sent 223 job ads, many of which appeared in one day. It should be noted that these lists are located in several places around the world, including Toronto, Bangalore, New York and London, which implies a joint global effort. On the other hand, it could also mean that Rockstar is conducting this massive recruitment for another project.

At the moment, Rockstar’s main focus is on Grand Theft Auto 6, as evidenced by countless rumors and leaks. The latest leaks of Grand Theft Auto 6 contain interesting information for fans, for example, the presence of several main characters, one of which may be a woman. Other rumors indicate that jetpacks may return to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development.