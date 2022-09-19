Rockstar Games confirmed the leak of GTA 6 frames

Rockstar Games has confirmed that it recently “suffered a network intrusion” that led to the massive leak of 90 videos of early versions of Grand Theft Auto 6. The company said in an official statement on Monday morning that the intrusion led to an “unauthorized third party illegally” accessing and downloading “confidential information from our systems,” although they They add that they do not expect this to have any impact on its current gaming services or development timelines.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

The company said through a representative that it would not comment, other than this statement, on the leak that appeared over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, that is, Rockstar). Although the developer said he was “extremely disappointed” that the game was leaked in this way, he added that he is more than ever eager to release the next installment of the famous franchise of the highest quality.

There are no official release dates for GTA 6 at the moment, but judging by current forecasts, it will probably happen sometime in 2024 or 2025.