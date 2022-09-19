Rockstar confirms the leak of information about GTA 6 and states that the work “will continue as planned”

Rockstar Games has just released a statement on its official Twitter page confirming the GTA 6 leak that was distributed yesterday. The developers were reportedly “devastated” that their unfinished work was seen by so many people before it was ready for public use.

Rockstar’s statement confirms that the leak is real and was the result of “an intrusion into the network, as a result of which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and uploaded… early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Although a leak of this magnitude is sure to cause a stir in any development studio, Rockstar also assured fans that “we do not expect any disruptions to our gaming services or any long-term consequences for the development of our current projects.” Although it is not explicitly stated that there will be no delays due to this leak, it will certainly have a long-term effect.

Currently, there are rumors that a 16-year-old hacker is responsible for the leak of 90 videos with a total duration of more than an hour.