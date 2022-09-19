Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Leak and Says Development Won’t Be Affected

Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto, has confirmed that GTA 6 leaks that appeared online yesterday, September 18, are real, but this will not affect development.

Rockstar released a statement on Twitter (below) saying that “early development footage” was illegally taken from its systems after the network was invaded, and they are disappointed that their new game was published in this way for the first time.

“We recently experienced a network intrusion during which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the statement said.

“We are very disappointed that we have shared with you all the details of our next game. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we continue to strive to please you, our players. which really exceeds your expectations.

“We will inform everyone again soon and, of course, we will properly introduce you to the next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their continued support in this situation.”

About 100 different videos about the game were posted anonymously on the Internet, showing robberies, shootings, fully voiced conversations and much more. The footage almost confirms the rumors that GTA 6 will feature male and female protagonists and the setting of Vice City.

Although Rockstar has promised more information in the near future, it is unknown when the developer will fully reveal the game, because, like its possible launch, GTA 6 will be shown only when it is ready. Of course, this was announced only this year, but since almost ten years have passed since the release of GTA 5, fans are hungry for more.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.