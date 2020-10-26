Rocks collected in excess of the asteroid spill into space

After performing a historic feat last week (21), when collecting samples of rocks from the surface of an asteroid for the first time, NASA ended up suffering an unexpected setback: the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected so much material from Bennu, that it ended up clogging and keeping the “mouth” open, spilling fragments through space.

In a NASA statement released on Friday (23), the Earth team responsible for managing the mission realized, when reviewing the flight images, that the probe’s sampler head was full of asteroid particles, and that some of them were escaping the sample collector, TAGSAM.

The suspicion is that these pieces of material are escaping through small cracks, where a flap of mylar (a very strong polyester film that acts as a “cover” for the collector) is slightly pinched by larger stones.

Accelerating storage

Despite the occurrence, the team is not discouraged by the excessive appetite of OSIRIS-Rex, which seems to have exceeded the 60 grams of material initially planned. To avoid further loss of mass, the storage of these materials will be accelerated, explained Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of the project.

As the images show that any sudden movement of the ship can cause the TAGSAM instrument to have more sample losses, the mission team chose to cancel some scheduled procedures, such as the measurement of sample mass and the braking firing.

The team now focuses on quickly transferring the remaining samples to the Sample Return Capsule (SRC), where the material can be kept safe until it returns to Earth.

According to NASA, OSIRIS-REx is doing well, and the team is finalizing a schedule to complete storage. As soon as the information regarding the storage completion time is fixed, the space agency will issue an update.



