Rocket League Welcomes James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5

Rocket League: James Bond comes to Rocket League with the 1963 Aston Martin DB5. It will be available on July 29 at a price of 1,100 Store Credits. Rocket League and the 007 franchise come together for a very special collaboration. On July 29, the legendary Aston Martin DB5 from 1963 will be added to the garage, in which James Bond immersed himself in his adventures on the big screen.

007 comes to Rocket League: the beginning of a collaboration

“Q has been working hard in the laboratory to develop the perfect vehicle for‘ futcoche ’”, reveal those responsible for him on the official website of the game. “The Astor Martin DB5 has added a rocket boost and Octane’s hit box, and is now ready to fly and score goals.”

We can expect the car to maintain its particular silver color, original from Aston Martin, as well as the sound of the engine when starting and pressing the accelerator. It also comes with the wheels of your model and a special label. As with other licensed vehicles, it will not be customizable with all cosmetic types. Nor can its elements be separated and incorporated into others.

As we said at the beginning, the 1963 Aston Martin DB5 will arrive in the store within Rocket League at a price of 1100 Credits, which is equivalent to 8.20 euros. Its availability will be temporary, so if you want it you must hurry; it has not passed its date of departure.

What we do know is that this will be just the beginning of the collaboration. 007 will add more licensed vehicles within the Rocket League universe in the remainder of the year, suggesting its promotion alongside the film No Time to Die.

As for the news around the free to play of Epic Games, right now it is immersed in the Summer Road Trip, a summer event where we will see the arrival of new cars and promotions. Now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.