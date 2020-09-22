Rocket League unite in the Llama-Rama event

The launch of Rocket League as Free to Play is celebrated with a collaboration event with rewards for both games.

Fortnite and Rocket League join forces to celebrate the arrival of the second to the Free to Play game model. Therefore, in the Epic Games title you can complete Rocket League challenges to get rewards that will be visible in both games. The special event is Llama-Rama and begins at midnight from September 26 to 27, after the concert of the Spotlight cycle of Fiesta Magistral with DJ Slushii as the great guest. The main rewards, Fortnite-themed items for completing the challenges for Rocket League, while game users will receive Rocket League-themed items for those same challenges. It is the first collaboration in Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass.

The rewards are the most varied after completing the corresponding challenges. Once completed, simply enter the Rocket League event challenge page to redeem the rewards for completed challenges. For its part, in Fortnite itself they are unlocked when they log in once they have completed them in Rocket League without having to claim them.

These are the challenges available to get rewards

CHALLENGE 1: LLAMAS, START YOUR ENGINES!

Rocket League Challenge – Play a match online on any match list

Rocket League Reward: Flame Flyer Antenna

Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray

CHALLENGE 2: FLAGGED FOR VICTORY

Rocket League Challenge: Win an Online Match with the Flame Antenna

Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Ornament

Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Stele

CHALLENGE 3: TOP OF THE WORLD

Rocket League Challenge – Score five goals, saves or assists with the Llama ornament

Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Decal (Octane)

Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

CHALLENGE 4: AN EPIC ENDEAVOR

Rocket League Challenge – Win five online matches on any match list with the Llama (Octane) sticker

Rocket League Reward: Flame Wheels

Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emote

CHALLENGE 5: LLAMA LEGEND

Rocket League Challenge – Get MVP in any online match with Llama wheels

Rocket League Reward: Battle Balloon Antenna + Battle Bus, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Sound

Fortnite reward: Octane RL backpacking accessory + style variant



