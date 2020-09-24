Rocket League suffers servers downfall

Following Epic Games’ acquisition of Psyonix, Rocket League has changed its business model, but has experienced some issues.

Psyonix has taken a big step forward with its flagship game, Rocket League. This crazy title, which mixes soccer with cars, is already a veteran, as it has been available on multiple platforms for years. However, as planned, the developer communicated its intention to modify the business model. Thus, the video game is no longer available for purchase, since it now works under the free-to-play model. The first hours have not been easy, as Rocket League has suffered stability problems on its servers, something that, on the other hand, is not strange given that the volume of players usually increases in this type of launches.

The arrival of new players, combined with the return of veteran users and the beginning of the competitive scene has caused these problems, as has been collected by the official Rocket League Twitter account: “The tournaments, challenges and other characteristics of Rocket League have been shocked. There will be updates when online services are restored.

As the day has progressed, the challenges and matchmaking have returned to normal, while the competitive tournaments have returned some time later. “Competitive tournaments are online again, but capacity may remain limited while we monitor stability,” they said in a statement on Reddit.



