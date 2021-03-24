Rocket League Sideswipe is announced for Android

Epic Games and Psyonix announced the game Rocket League Sideswipe, which brings the football game with cars to mobile. The production will be released free of charge for Android and iOS later this year, according to the companies.

Rocket League Sideswipe was revealed with a brief trailer featuring its gameplay. The free-to-play game promises to bring the essence of the main game of the series to mobile phones, but changing some aspects of the gameplay.

The game works in a two-dimensional perspective and comprises matches of two teams with one player or in pairs. Each Rocket League Sideswipe match lasts up to two minutes and the goal is to score goals on the opposing team.

According to Psyonix, Sideswipe aims to bring a competitive aspect, but also has a simple and fast gameplay to play with friends online. The company explains that the game’s controls will be simple both for those who are already experienced in Rocket League and for those who are starting now.

The trailer and some publicity images show the customization system and special effects of the game. That is, just like the Rocket League that we already know, the new game should also have an item store and season pass.

Beta arrives in the coming months

Psyonix plans to release Rocket League Sideswipe sometime this year and has already released a limited alpha for the game. Android and iOS users in Australia and New Zealand can test a developing version of the game for a limited time.

According to the company, a more comprehensive beta test will be released in the future and more details will be revealed in the coming months.