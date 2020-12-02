Rocket League: Season 2 is coming with new things soon!

You can already warm up the engine! Psyonix just announced the second season of Rocket League, and there are plenty of surprises in store for you. We hope you like electro …

After Fortnite Season 5, which landed today, it’s now Rocket League’s turn to renew itself for a new era! Season 2, unveiled in a trailer, will be available from December 9. It will bring new rewards, even more challenges, but above all many new features on the theme of music. In terms of customization, the Player Anthems option will make its appearance. Players will now be able to choose an anthem to play when they score a goal, to celebrate their victory. Thanks to the association of Psyonix with the electronic label Monstercat, you will be able to enjoy the sounds created by Kaskade, the king of EDM. You can already get a glimpse of this special Rocket League season 2 EP, by listening to his first song Flip Reset, featuring WILL K. The new tracks will be revealed as we go.

Who says new season, obviously says new Rocket Pass. In particular, it will allow you to obtain exclusive items that react to the beat of the music in the game and in the menus. If you choose the Rocket Pass Premium version, you will be able to pick up an R3MX car, with more than 70 new items with a very EDM design. The new Neon Fields arena is totally in the theme, with its festival stage aspect. You can test it both online and in your private games. Finally, this new season marks the long-awaited return of the Rocket Labs playlist. Psyonix has also announced upcoming changes to the store, but the studio has not provided any further details yet. We are curious to see all these new features land, especially since they will be there in time for the tournament organized by the French Basketball Federation, which we already told you about in our recap esport for the week of November 23. After that, if you prefer to do intense off-road races, rather than playing football in your car, you can always buy the Amplified Edition of Dirt 5 for € 36.99 from Eneba.



