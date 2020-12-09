Rocket League – Season 2: all the news: vehicles

The Psyonix video game begins its second season after becoming free to play and revitalizing its community thanks to cross-play.

Psyonix has announced that Season 2 of Rocket League begins on December 9. The successful free-to-play video game from Psyonix and Epic Games, which has become free with microtransactions (in the purest Fortnite style) for a few weeks, is renewed to end the year with the new Rocket Pass, a new Arena and a new customization option called player hymns. Let’s take a look at all the news.

All the news from Season 2 of Rocket League

As explained in the official statement issued by the developer on the occasion of the announcement, Season 2 of Fortnite will also bring new music and content by the artist Kaskade, a promotional crossover that will give more rhythm and intensity to the Rocket League games.

The Rocket Pass is once again the main protagonist of the game, which is being prepared with new content for the main stage with a new car, the R3MX. For those who are wondering, the car can be unlocked by playing, but if we buy the Rocket Pass Premium it already comes standard. On the other hand, the R3MX GMT is in category 70. The Season 2 Rocket Pass also brings new decals like Filiformer and EQ-RL, wheels like Woofer and MTRX as well as Boost Effect and Light Show goal blasts. As if that were not enough, for the first time some of the items in the Rocket League Rocket Pass will turn on their lights and move “to the rhythm of the music from the menu and the Arena”, all in sync.

This new Arena is called Neon Fields, which, as we see in the images, will arrive clothed in neon lights as of December 9 – time to be determined. We will have it at our disposal in the online match list; it will be enough to select it among the private parties.



