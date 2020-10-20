Rocket League presents Haunted Hollows

The popular competitive video game that mixes soccer and cars welcomes new exclusive cosmetic content until November 3.

For yet another year, Rocket League welcomes its own event to celebrate the Halloween holiday with Haunted Hollows, a celebration with many exclusive themed content based on the popular Ghostbusters film franchise. Thus, from today until next November 3, we can play to get the officially licensed appearances of Ghostbusters, among which is the Ecto-1, the peculiar car of the Ghostbusters through its first return to the game of Psyonix.

New themed skins until November 3

Thus, Haunted Hollows will offer Rocket League players the chance to enjoy two main game modes: Haunted Heatseeker (in a new urban area) and Spike Rush (starting October 26 on night maps). Either through one or the other, we will have to meet certain challenges to unlock the new rewards based on the Ghostbusters movies and previous editions of Haunted Hollows, which are:

Ghostbusters Avatar Frame

GhostBusters Player Badge

Ghostbusters wheels

Marshmallow Ornament

Marshmallow Wheels

Ectoplasm Accelerator

Accelerator Humor Slime

Ghost Trap Ornament

Slimer ornament

Ecto-1 Player Badge

“When Haunted Hallows is available, you will be able to complete the Event Challenges. Like Flame-Branch, completing each challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows themed item, like Ghostbusters wheels, Slimer ornament, Mood Slime throttle, and more. Complete all challenges to get the full Ghostbusters set (but this time without spores, mold and mildew – sorry). Take a look at the following images to see them all! In addition, the golden pumpkins that you will be able to win with the event challenges will grant you items from the Turbo, Nitro and Vindicator series ”, they warn from Psyonix.



