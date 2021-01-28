Rocket League offers accessibility option

The developer Psyonix announced that it will add some new options in Rocket League to minimize the chance of players having seizures in the middle of the game’s matches. In a post on the game’s official website, the studio mentioned that there will be an option that impacts the intensity and movement of the visual effects in the Neon Fields arena.

This arena was put into play in late 2020 as part of the second season updates for Rocket League. Unfortunately, many players reported that they suffered seizures while playing in that specific scenario.

This new setting should allow players to disable pulsating effects and flashing lights. In addition, you can also reduce the overhead lights, motion effects and visuals that are at the back of the scene.

Although not yet in an ideal state, accessibility options like these are beginning to receive more attention in recent years in the games industry. They were practically nonexistent before, so it’s great to see that developers are becoming aware of this.

Currently, Rocket League is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This new update should be available on February 1st.