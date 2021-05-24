Rocket League Launches Event in Partnership With Formula 1

Rocket League: With the 2021 Formula 1 season already in full swing, the Rocket League game announced a very special collaboration with the world’s noblest motor racing category! The Formula 1 Fan Pack is already on the air, which you can see in the trailer:

The offer is available between the 20th and the 26th of May 2021, so hurry up and enjoy it! For 2,000 credits in the in-game store, you can get vehicles, wheel kits and 10 different decals:

Alfa Romeo 2021 Decal

AlphaTauri 2021 Decal

Alpine 2021 Decal

Aston Martin 2021 Decal

Ferrari 2021 Decal

Haas 2021 Decal

McLaren 2021 Decal

Mercedes-AMG Petronas 2021 Decal

Red Bull 2021 Decal

Williams 2021 Decal

What did you think of this new collaboration in Rocket League? Which team would you like to embrace in virtual football matches? Comment below!