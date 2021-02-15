Rocket League kicks off its Chinese New Year event

Developer Psyonix has already started the Chinese New Year celebration in the Rocket League! This event that started on the 11th and will last until the 4th of March, bringing several free cosmetic items and several collectibles for its players. Everything in the Chinese theme.

Titled Lucky Lanterns, the event also features two new modes for a limited time to celebrate the year of the Metal Ox. To start, the game already features a fully themed arena, as you can see in the trailer below:

The modes are called Heatseeker 2v2 and SuperCube 3v3, the first of which will be available until February 22, being replaced by the second until the end of the event. For those with an eye on cosmetics, it will be necessary to complete certain challenges specific to the celebration to unlock the free items.

If you want some really special items, you’ll need to check the in-game store and pay for what you like best. It is worth mentioning that you can enjoy this Chinese New Year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.