‘Rocket League’ is switched to free-to-play format

‘Rocket League’ is a somewhat peculiar game. It’s a title that blends two seemingly opposite genres – soccer and car racing – to create a whole new experience that has worked quite well. So much so that ‘Rocket League’ is an ESport with all the law, with its dedicated tournaments and professional teams.

The game was already accessible, since its price was 19.99 euros, but now it will be even more, since it changes to the free-to-play format.

This has been announced by the developers of the game, Psyonix, which ensure that those who are interested in playing for free will be able to do so in late summer. Thinking about the players who have bought the game, Psyonix has prepared a series of rewards that we will detail later. Finally, the developers have confirmed that ‘Rocket League’ is coming to the Epic Games Store, something that makes sense if we start from the basis that Epic bought the studio a year ago.

Free and with crossed progress

The free version of ‘Rocket League’ will come with a few improvements, such as some tournament and challenge optimizations, as well as cross-platform progress. What does that mean? That we can use the same account on different platforms and save the progress made independently of it, as it already happens in other games like ‘Fortnite’.

The launch of the free-to-play ‘Rocket League’ will coincide with the premiere on the Epic Games Store. Players who have already purchased the game on Steam will be able to continue downloading it from there, but when the free version is released, new players will only be able to download the title from the Epic Games Store. From Epic Games assure that “anyone who already owns ‘Rocket League’ on any platform (including Steam) will be able to play and enjoy the game with full support for future updates and features.”



