Rocket League: Have Halloween event with Ghostbusters

The developer Psyonix confirmed yesterday (19), that Rocket League will have an unprecedented crossover with the classic 1984 film, The Ghostbusters, as a celebration of the special Halloween event. For a limited time, players will be able to purchase new themed vehicles, flags, personalization items, enjoy exclusive game modes and enjoy the horror alongside the Geleia and Stay Puft ghosts.

Haunted Hallows, the Rocket League Halloween event, features a series of Event Challenges that, when completed, will unlock several Ghostbusters items for players. In addition, competitors will be able to purchase Golden Pumpkins with cosmetics from the Turbo, Nitro and Vindicator Series as a reward.

Among the new game modes, the celebration brings the Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush, which will add the frightening new Haunted Urban Arena, referring to the classic environments of the 80’s horror films, and several other variants of Rocket League scenarios decorated and at night. The Haunted Heatseeker mode will be available from start to finish, while Spike Rush can be played from October 26th.

Throughout the month, the Rocket League store will have a catalog full of Halloween items, with new cars and the return of other vehicles that have already appeared in the game.

Haunted Hollows is available for free to all players and can be played until November 2nd. Good scares!



