Rocket League Confirms plans for Season 8

Rocket League is moving into season 8 this month, and players can expect a lot of new content. Developer Psyonix has revealed its plans for the 8th season of Rocket League, including the start date, information about Rocket Pass and repeat events.

The 8th season of Rocket League begins on September 7 with a brand new Rocket Pass based on the iconic Honda Civic Type R, a high-performance hatchback developed by the Honda racing team. Players who purchase the Rocket Pass Premium for Season 8 will immediately receive a Honda Civic Type R (Octane hitbox). The upgraded Honda Civic Type R-LE opens with the further passage of the new Rocket Pass. More than 70 awards are available in Rocket Pass for Season 8, including coloring, decals and antenna.

A new venue inspired by San Francisco, Sovereign Heights Arena, will debut in the 8th season of Rocket League. According to Psyonix, Sovereign Heights Arena is located near the famous city park Centered in the Rocket League world. The lawn is designed to resemble a football field, like other arenas in Rocket League. Psyonix is teasing a new Hoops Arena to “spice up the local streetball scene,” so players can look forward to a different venue in season 8. Sovereign Heights will be home to many competitive matches in Season 8, and players from Rocket League season 7 can claim their competitive advantages. awards shortly after the start of the new season.

The Haunted Death Rocket League event was a popular in-game event in 2021, and Psyonix confirms the return of a Halloween-themed event in season 8. Although the start date of the event has not been announced, it is expected that the Gifts of Ghosts will arrive in October this year. coincides with the celebration of Halloween. The developers promise to share additional information about the Ghostly Gifts event as soon as season 8 begins.

Psyonix is updating the Rocket League award system to include the Honda Civic Type R, the first real car introduced through the Rocket Pass. Previously, cars from the real world were offered exclusively in the form of sets in the Rocket League item store. The Honda Civic Type R may be a sign that more real cars will pass in future Rocket Pass seasons.

The latest set of Rocket League cars includes a Ferrari 296 GTB. Players have until September 6, the day before the start of the 8th season, to purchase a Ferrari sports car. With the onset of September 7, the Honda Civic Type R finds itself in the spotlight of the 8th season of the Rocket League.

Rocket League can be played for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.