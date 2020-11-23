Rocket League: 120 fps on Xbox Series is a patch

Rocket League is one of the titles on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S list, bringing as one of its main additions the option to run at 120 frames per second on the Microsoft platform. And it was exactly on this subject that the producer Psyonix spoke to the Eurogamer website.

In the chat, it was mentioned that on the Microsoft console it only needed a small update for this, while on Sony’s video game the work would be a complete port.

“Enabling 120 fps [for Rocket League] on the Xbox Series X / S required a small update, but on the PlayStation 5 a full native port would be needed due to the backward compatibility that was implemented on the console, and unfortunately not possible because of our focus on other more important fronts for the title ”, revealed to Psyonix.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first game that loses the option of 120 fps on PlayStation 5, since the same happened with Call of Duty: Warzone.



