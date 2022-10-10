Rock promises Black Adam will “absolutely” fight Superman on Screen: “That’s the whole point, man”

You never want to put your cart ahead of the horse in the movie business. Even projects that seem to be certified slam dunks instead find a way to crash into obstacles, preventing fans from assembling the team or crossover they dreamed of. So many factors can interfere and disrupt the creative process, from schedules and contracts to something like the temporary closure of theaters as the world has dealt with situations. However, a Hollywood powerhouse like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to understand how to get things done, and now that he’s playing DC antihero Black Adam in a blockbuster, we had to ask if a Superman crossover movie was in the cards. And his answer really excited the fans.

Dwayne Johnson did not abandon the name of Superman during Black Adam’s press tour, claiming that his new character is in no way inferior to the Man of Steel, and hinting at the possible appearance of Superman (Henry Cavill) or even Shazam. (Zachary Levy) in his origin story from the District of Columbia. Since at one point he was so set up for a crossover with Superman, I asked Dwayne Johnson directly if he was going to make a movie in which Black Adam fights Kal-El. And the megastar frankly told me:

Absolutely. That’s the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking about this. And I’ve been saying for a long time that a new era is about to begin in the DC universe. By this I meant the introduction of a completely new character. This is not a continuation, not an existing IP. It was… You know, Black Adam! Two years ago, the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass is there. Introducing JSA, introducing a new era of the DC universe. But also what I really meant by the phrase “This is a new era in the DC universe” is to listen to the fans. I listen to the fans. And we do our best to give the fans what they want. And maybe someday in the future – and I’ve been through this in professional wrestling — you can’t always give them what you want. But you will always know that we are listening. And in this case, with what we are talking about, I have been listening and I want to address the fans for many years. Because I was waiting for someone to come up, address the fans and say, “Hey, we hear you.” So, finally, after many months turned into many years, we have come to what we have come to. And the whole purpose and intention is now – in this new era, a new time. Now let’s line up.

Why Warner Bros. they don’t want that? One of the most popular and successful MCU films is Captain America: Civil War, in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) confronts Captain America (Chris Evans). In addition, every time Marvel heroes teamed up for “Avengers: Infinity War” or “Avengers: Finale,” the audience gathered in droves. Rock is not exaggerating when he says that DC fans demanded a confrontation between Black Adam and Superman, especially if it is connected with the return of Henry Cavill. So to hear Rock say “Absolutely” when asked if this is happening is incredibly reassuring.

Of course, WB and DC also tried to make a film about the “Justice League” and did a poor job of this task. So there’s no guarantee that Superman’s crossover with Black Adam will work. But we really want to see how they try so that this movie can be part of the list of upcoming DC movies we’re waiting for. While we’re waiting to see what happens, grab tickets for “Black Adam,” which will arrive in theaters on October 21.