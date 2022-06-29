Rock Movies: list of upcoming films starring Dwayne Johnson

What’s the next step up from “movie star”? Because that’s where we need to classify Dwayne Johnson. The man isn’t just blowing up at the multiplex. He’s capturing the explosion in a headlock, pile-driving it into the ground, cracking a joke as he does so, and then finishing us off with his trademark, 1,000-watt mega-smile. If we’re lucky, he’ll even arch an eyebrow, just to remind us that this is The Rock’s world. We’re only renting space for a limited time.

Given his status, it should come as no surprise that there are numerous Dwayne Johnson movies heading to theaters in the near future, all of which sound like they will keep the one-time wrestler and current big-screen phenom in the blockbuster business for years. Because we know that you love The Rock as much as we love The Rock, we’ve built this guide to keep track of all of the actor’s upcoming films – including those that are still making their way through development and will still require quite a lot of work before they are ready to hit theaters. Which of these are you most interested in seeing?

DC League Of Super-Pets (July 29, 2022)

Not many actors can say that they have two upcoming DC movies being released in the same year, but Dwayne Johnson can. The actor is reteaming with Kevin Hart (his Central Intelligence and Jumanji movies co-star) to voice Superman’s dog, Krypto, and Batman’s dog, Ace, respectively, in DC League of Super-Pets – the second family film by the animators behind 2020’s Scoob! The action-packed animated comedy – due for a theatrical release on Friday, July 29 – also stars the likes of Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon as fellow domesticated animals with superpowers whom Krypto and Ace team up with to save the day.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

In his second of two upcoming superhero movies based on DC Comics set for a 2022 release, Dwayne Johnson will play the title character of Black Adam – a role he was originally intended to debut as in a Shazam! movie several years ago before many things changed behind the scenes. In January 2017, it was revealed that there was a new plan to see the powerful anti-hero from Kahndaq debut in his own movie, which is now set to hit theaters on October 21, 2022. Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film, which also stars fellow members of the Justice Society of America – including Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and more.

Red One (2023)

Sometime in 2023, Dwayne Johnson will star in Red One, which has no apparent connection to his 2021 Netflix original movie Red Notice. However, a report by Deadline does describe the Amazon Studios original as a globe-trotting action-comedy that will pair the actor with a Marvel movie star (Chris Evans, in this case) and is also set during the holiday season. Johnson’s Jumanji movies director, Jake Kasdan, is helming the project, which was penned by Chris Morgan (known for writing many of the Fast and Furious movies) from a story by Johnson’s producing partner, Hiram Garcia.

San Andreas 2 (TBA)

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Carla Gugino to rescue their daughter, played by Alexandra Daddario, in the aftermath of a devastating Los Angeles earthquake in San Andreas. After earning $473 million worldwide, a sequel was soon greenlit, but the last update we heard was in late 2021, when producer Hiram Garcia told ScreenRant they were “working hard” on cracking a new story (no pun intended). Daddario has also expressed interest in reprising her role, but the possibility of San Andreas 2 happening at all seems to rely on the availability of its star, who is quite busy, as you can see.

Doc Savage (TBA)

The last we saw of writer and director Shane Black was in 2018 when he released The Predator, and while his next feature project appears to be Play Dirty, with Robert Downey Jr., there is hope that he will soon get around to making his Doc Savage movie. Shortly after the news broke about this film based on the classic pulp magazine adventurer, The Rock teased a collaboration with Black that he would film in 2017. While some rights issues have stopped the film from getting underway as quickly as Black and Dwayne Johnson had hoped, the latter did confirm in early 2018 that they’re still working on the project. Hopefully everything will be worked out and the film will eventually get made.

Big Trouble in Little China (TBA)

Back in 2015, Dwayne Johnson confirmed plans to make a new version of Big Trouble in Little China – one that is promised to be a continuation of the John Carpenter-directed cult classic that won’t feature Johnson as Kurt Russell’s iconic hero Jack Burton. The actor has been saying all the right things about respecting the source material and honoring the work of both Carpenter and Russell, though neither of those guys are totally cool with the idea of the film being revisited. The last we heard about the project was in mid-2021, when Hiram Garcia told Collider that, like the San Andreas sequel, they are still trying to figure out the proper way to continue the story of the iconic original.

The King (TBA)

One of the coolest things about Dwayne Johnson’s career is the work that he has done to bring more attention to Samoan culture – honoring his own roots and teaching audiences about a people who don’t get a lot of focus in pop culture. Titles that stand out in this regard are Moana and Hobbs & Shaw, but soon he will have the opportunity to bring a real piece of history to the big screen.

In 2018, The Rock made a deal to team up with directors Husain El-Minbawi and Robert Zemeckis to try and make The King, a developing biopic that will star Johnson as King Kamehameha and follow his mission in the late 18th century to unite the islands of Hawaii. This is the kind of project we expect that Johnson will work hard to get made, though exactly when he’ll have time to do it is currently unknown.

Dwayne Johnson is also very busy behind the camera, too, serving as a producer on all the titles you see above and several other projects that are currently in development. He is also backing a John Cena-led Robert Ludlum adaptation called The Janson Directive, a thriller starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called Emergency Contact, a kung-fu movie based on the graphic novel Son of Shaolin, and Teddy Bear – which is based on a viral illustration of a stuffed animal defending a child from a vicious monster by software engineer Alex Panagopoulos. Be sure to check back here in the future for more updates on what The Rock is cookin’.