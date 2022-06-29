Rock continues to make cute gestures after being invited to a school for children with special needs and Luau dancing

It’s great when a celebrity spends a wild amount of money they earn on a good cause. This demonstrates their selfless character and kind heart. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a big enough heart to send him to an entire program for people with special needs, as he sends sweet gestures after being invited to their luau dance.

Dwayne Johnson made this day for more than 400 children with special needs who are part of the Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program. P.A.C.T.S. (Parma District Center for Transitional Services) is a job placement and life skills training program for students with disabilities. These students from Ohio sent The Rock a video inviting him to their luau event, which has been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video, the children shared their best impressions of the most iconic roles of our favorite action-packed actor. It’s such a cute way to honor a beloved actor.

The “Jungle Cruise” actor posted a video about his experience at Parma High School. In the end, he surprised these children with his video, which was shown at the event, and thanked them for the invitation. Unfortunately, due to his production schedule, he was unable to attend. But he praised all the students for their performances in the video, as well as the teaching staff. You can check out the video below,

But the story doesn’t end there. To take revenge on the students for not being able to attend the event, the voice actor of Moana gave each of the students a personal gift in the form of clothes from his Project Rock collection with Under Armour. He also arranged with his friends from Microsoft to give these kids new Xbox consoles with special adaptive controllers, as well as an unlimited number of games for a year. If this is not generosity, then I do not know what then.

Dwayne Johnson has never been afraid to open his heart to a good cause. Some interesting things you should know about Rock is that he and his ex-wife donated $1 million to the University of Miami, where he played American football, to renovate its football facilities. Instead, they renamed the Hurricanes locker room in his honor. This former wrestler turned actor also donated a gym to a military base in Hawaii and donated $25,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. And despite the fact that he does not have diabetes, the Scorpio King star is also a diabetes ambassador for Diabetes Aware, which helps people with diabetes to solve health problems and continue their daily activities. If Dwayne Johnson decides to run for president, my vote is for him!

As for what is happening now with Dwayne Johnson’s film career, he has officially completed the production of “Black Adam”. Although he was originally supposed to make his DC debut playing Shazam, he will actually be in Shazam! Spin-off as the anti-hero Black Adam, who has the same abilities as Shazam, from the same wizard. After spending 5,000 years in prison, he is ready to unleash his forces on the world. Be sure to watch this philanthropic actor unleash his power and rage in the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam” in theaters on October 21.