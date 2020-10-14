Rock Band 4 confirms compatibility on PS5

Players of the title in the current generation will be able to continue using their guitars and other instruments on the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Harmonix has confirmed that Rock Band 4 will be fully compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. After confirming all the details about the backward compatibility of the new Sony and Microsoft consoles, the studio in charge of the famous musical saga has communicated to its users that they can rest assured: both Rock Band 4 and all the DLC and instruments that we have at home will be compatible from day one.

That easy. We can insert the disc or download our old digital version of the game, connect the instruments and … play. In addition, we will be able to transfer our progress and we will have cross play between ecosystems, which will make it easier for us to play between PS4 and PS5 users as well as Xbox One with Xbox Series X | S.

Rock Band 4 will improve on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S

Harmonix also anticipates in this new statement that the performance of the game will be better than on PS4 and Xbox One thanks, to a large extent, to the SSD storage memory, which will reduce loading times and the waiting times between each song and concert. “You will notice an obvious improvement in the performance of both consoles, especially in load times. Starting to play has never been so fast, even in the highest volume bookstores, ”they comment.

Next, we leave the list of instruments that Harmonix has been commissioned to test successfully, those that will be fully compatible with Rock Band 4 for the new generation of consoles (both guitars and drums).

Mad Catz RB4 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox)

Mad Catz RB4 Drums (Xbox)

PDP RB4 Fender Jaguar Guitar (Xbox)

PDP RB4 Drums (Xbox)

Mad Catz RB4 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS4)

Mad Catz RB4 Drums (PS4)

PDP RB4 Fender Jaguar Guitar (PS4)

PDP RB4 Drums (PS4)

Mad Catz RB3 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)

Mad Catz The Beatles: Rock Band Gretsch Duo-Jet Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)

Mad Catz RB3 Drums (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)

Mad Catz RB2 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)

ION Drum Rocker (Xbox, PDP Wired Legacy Adapter required)

Mad Catz RB3 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB3 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB2 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB2 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)

ION Drum Rocker (PS3)



