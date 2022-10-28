Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87

Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died, his representative said. He was 87.

Earlier this week, erroneous reports about the singer’s death were widely circulated. But Rep. Zach Farnum confirmed to Variety that the singer died this morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” the statement said. “In his last days, he told her that he welcomes the afterlife and is not afraid.”

Jerry Lee Lewis is called the first great savage of rock and roll and one of the most influential pianists of the 20th century. He was a pioneer of rock and roll and rockabilly, making his first recordings at Sun Records in Memphis.

His 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin'” On” brought him worldwide fame. Other hits include “Great Fireballs,” “On the Last Breath,” and “High School Secrets.” After marrying his 13-year-old cousin, Lewis’ career as a rock and roll star seemed to be over.

In 1968, Lewis switched to country music and resumed his career throughout the 70s. Throughout his career, he regularly topped the country-western charts, and 30 songs reached the top 10 places on the Billboard Country and Western charts. His No. 1 country hits included “To Make Love Sweeter for You”, “There Must Be More Love Than This”, “Could You Give Me Another Chance” and “Me and Bobby McGee”.

Jerry Lee Lewis has received four Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Award for Services to the Genre and two Grammy Awards in the Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

“His drive, his rhythm, his effortless vocal power, his unmistakable boogie-woogie piano and his absolute confidence in the face of emptiness make Jerry Lee the quintessence of rock and roll,” music critic Robert Christgau said of the legendary singer.