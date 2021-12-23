Robot Vacuum Cleaner 3 in 1: Meet 5 Complete Models

Robot Vacuum: The intelligent robot vacuum came to make people’s lives more practical, making daily cleaning easier. This equipment has some variations, especially those that have more than one integrated function.

The 3-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner, in addition to sweeping and vacuuming dirt, is also capable of wiping the surfaces it walks on, keeping the floor clean for longer. When buying your model, it is necessary to note some important features, such as the capacity of the dirt tank, power and extra functions offered by the equipment.

But after all, what is the best robot vacuum cleaner you can buy with the 3 in 1 function? Check out some models that we have separated for you.

Wap Robot W100 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This WAP model is considered entry-level, but it has interesting features for those who want to keep their house clean. In addition to sweeping, vacuuming dirt and wiping, the robot vacuum has three modes of operation, which includes corner, random and spiral cleaning. The dirt tank is washable and has a capacity of 250 ml.

The profile of the equipment is very low, which makes it easier to enter places that are difficult to access, such as under a bed. The smart robot’s rubber wheels also manage to overcome uneven surfaces, meaning that carpets and rugs won’t be a problem for it.

Mondial Fast Clean Advanced Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The highlight of this Mondial vacuum cleaner robot is the power of 40W and the autonomy of 90 minutes, ideal for those looking for cost-effectiveness. The model also features the MOP function, resulting in deeper cleaning than just vacuuming dirt.

The 330 ml reservoir has a permanent washable HEPA filter that is able to trap mites and bacteria to provide a healthier environment. The equipment has 3 operating modes and sensors that prevent falls and collisions with obstacles.

Midea Smart VRB81B Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This Midea model already integrates the category of intermediate devices and has a very useful function. The vacuum cleaner automatically returns to the charging base when the battery is low, providing plenty of autonomy to completely clean your home.

There are 5 cleaning modes on this device, highlighting the self-cleaning mode and focusing on edges and corners. The equipment also comes with a remote control to program the functions without having to reach the working vacuum. The container for collecting dust has a capacity of 300 ml and two cleaning cloths come with the product.

Mi Robot Vacuum Intelligent Robot Vacuum Vacuum

If you are looking for a premium vacuum cleaner, this model from Xiaomi is the most suitable and has features that really distinguish it from others. The first of these is the capacity of the dirt reservoir, with 600 ml. The suction power (2500pa) also needs to be mentioned, one of the highest in the category.

It is worth noting that this robot vacuum is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, in addition to being able to be controlled by your smartphone application. For an even deeper cleaning, the model has a 200 ml water reservoir that pours an ideal amount for cleaning an environment of up to 120 m².

Ropo Glass Robot Vacuum 3

This last vacuum on the list is considered the most highly rated on the market, being the only one with 4 functions in a single device. In addition to sweeping, vacuuming and wiping, the model also uses an ultraviolet lamp to sterilize the places it passes through, completely eliminating mites and germs.

The robot vacuum cleaner from the Ropo brand is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has a 360 ml reservoir. The device’s noise level is no more than 55db, which means you can watch TV and chat while the device keeps your house clean.