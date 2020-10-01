Robot Sophia’s Firm Collaborates With Cardano

SingularityNET, a blockchain-based marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, collaborated with Charles Hoskinson and IOHK, according to a September 30 statement. The win-win partnership will drive the development of the ninth largest blockchain in the world.

SingularityNET, the firm behind Robot Sophia, is excited to announce its collaboration with IOHK, led by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, which is driving the engineering and development of Cardano blockchain forward. Cardano’s ADA token is currently the 10th cryptocurrency globally in terms of market capitalization and is entering a period of rapid growth as a number of important features such as the Cardano ecosystem, Plutus smart contract framework are expected to be launched in the near future.

An in-depth review of some of the motivations, synergies, and possibilities underlying the SingularityNET / IOHK collaboration, provided by Hoskinson and SingularityNET CEO Dr. It can be found in the 90-minute video between Ben Goertzel. And also Dr. Goertzel’s speech at the Cardano Summit earlier this year also offered some clues. Cardano and SingularityNET share a culture and development style that focuses on advanced computer science and mathematics, as well as a joint focus on democratization and decentralization. Cardano’s focus on academic rigor and formal methods in developing basic blockchain technology closely matches the deep scientific background of SingularityNET’s artificial intelligence team.

Abandoning Ethereum?

IOHK and SingularityNET platform teams are seriously discussing what it takes to move a significant portion of SingularityNET’s decentralized protocol and platform from Ethereum to Cardano. This will include providing mechanisms to trade some of the existing (Ethereum-based) ERC-20 AGI tokens for Cardano-based AGI tokens, as well as creating analogs of Solidity smart contracts at the base of the SingularityNET platform using Cardano’s new Plutus smart contract language.

In his meeting with Hoskinson, leading artificial intelligence researcher and CEO of SingularityNET, Ben Goertzel stated that he wants to make the infrastructure of the project multi-chain, which means he may not be able to abandon Ethereum completely. Goertzel says it is up to the community and the market to decide:

“If the Cardano part works much better then everything should move there. If the Ethereum portion turns out to be more useful for some purposes, the Cardano portion is useful for some other purposes, then neither of them are used, right? ”

The singularity, called “the last invention of humanity”, is a hypothetical point where biological intelligence is surpassed by machines in the future. SingularityNET is the first platform of its kind that allows different AIs to communicate with each other and share data with each other. The other is famous for developing software for a social robot named Sophia, the most impressive robot to date, while completing the link between developers and users.



