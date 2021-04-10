Robot Laura: an AI is helping to fight covid-19 in Brazil

Robot Laura: Last month, Brazil completed a year of the pandemic and, during the period, several initiatives were created to help mitigate the impact of covid-19 in the country. Among the areas that stood out most in the search for solutions to fight the virus is the technology sector, which provided more efficient tools for the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

An example of this is Robot Laura, an artificial intelligence that already worked in Brazilian hospitals originally to prevent cases of generalized infections, the so-called sepsis. However, with the start of the pandemic, startup Laura, owner of the technology, decided to expand its service to meet the new demand and help prevent overcrowding in hospitals.

P.A Digital

The Pronto Atendimento Digital, launched in April last year, works as a virtual screening. Through a chatbot conversation, Robot Laura analyzes the user’s responses, identifies symptoms, alerts suspicious cases and guides serious cases, without the need to leave the house. After the screening, the tool “accompanies” the patient for 14 days via WhatsApp, monitoring the clinical condition and, in case of worsening, recommending that the person receives medical attention.

All procedures indicated by the AI ​​follow parameters established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health.

“When the pandemic started to intensify, it became clear the importance of monitoring patients also outside hospitals and enabling access to health in a digital way”, explains the startup’s CEO, Cristian Rocha. “It was there that we adapted all the technology in our portfolio to create the Pronto Atendimento Digital solution to bring health services closer to the patient”.

To date, P.A Digital has carried out more than 356 thousand screening visits and more than 2.4 million interactions on the platform. The service is available on the websites of the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo-SP, Teresina, Aracaju, Caruaru-PE, Catanduva-SP and Curitiba; and in the AC Camargo hospitals (São Paulo); Armed Forces Hospital (Brasília); and Hospital Santa Marta (Taguatinga Sul, DF).

Plans

According to Rocha, the P.A, significantly impacted the look of the startup, which already has several launches planned for the coming months, with the aim of observing the complete journey of the patient, inside and outside the hospital.

The startup Laura was one of twenty initiatives in Latin America chosen to receive financial support from the IDB Lab, an innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The investment of R $ 700 thousand will be used to expand artificial intelligence to five more municipalities and implement up to ten units of P.A Digital.

In addition, with the contribution, the system will also offer P. A. Generalista, a technology that will make a first screening for other diseases, analyzing simpler symptoms, such as headaches or stomach pains. Rocha explains that the goal is to optimize care and reduce overload in hospitals.

Sepsis

Before the pandemic, the startup worked exclusively with cognitive technology that early identified the risks of a patient’s clinical deterioration and alerted the responsible medical team. According to data released by the startup, artificial intelligence has reduced the hospital mortality rate by 25% and has helped save around 24,000 lives since 2016.

In 2017, TecMundo spoke with the creator of AI, Jacson Fressatto, to better understand the technology. Check out: